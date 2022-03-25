Rising Hucknall sports stars urged to apply for sponsorship scheme backed by Olympic star Colin Jackson

Everyone Active’s Sporting Champions initiative, now heading into its sixth year, has helped thousands of athletes to achieve their sporting potential by providing free access to Everyone Active’s 200-plus leisure facilities across the country, including Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Aspiring athletes will be able to apply through the Everyone Active Sporting Champions website from the start of April.

This year will see the official relaunch of the scheme, welcoming on board several elite athletes, whose identity will be revealed next month on the Sporting Champions Instagram page at @easportingchamps.

Olympic medalist Colin Jackson is supporting the Sporting Champions scheme to help young Hucknall athletes

The talented line-up includes Olympians and Paralympians, whose experience and expertise will help to mentor and support young athletes.

Sporting Champions will also receive free unlimited access to the Everyone on Demand app, providing them with more than 500,000 at-home workouts from leading fitness brands, including WithU, Flex and Les Mills on Demand.

Olympic silver medalist Colin Jackson will continue to support the scheme through his role as an ambassador, working alongside the newly-appointed elite athletes to make sport more accessible within local communities.

Alongside some of Team GB’s top talent, he will play an integral part in providing one-to-one and group mentoring sessions throughout the year.

Colin said: “I’m proud to be involved in a scheme that is so dedicated to supporting athletic talent from grass roots up.

“I have watched the Sporting Champions scheme grow and I’m so excited for the relaunch, where I’ll be working alongside some truly talented elite athletes.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has helped thousands of up-and-coming athletes to achieve their sporting dreams and I can’t wait to see what this year’s intake go on to achieve.”

Over the past six years, the Sporting Champions scheme has invested more than £1 million into young athletes.

Lorenzo Clark, Everyone Active’s contract manager, said: “We are delighted to support stars from Hucknall on their journey to success.

“As a leisure provider working in partnership with Ashfield District Council, we feel it is important to cater for all sections of the community.

“The Sporting Champions scheme has already supported a huge number of athletes and I’m proud that we are continuing this again in 2022.

“We hope to continue making a real difference to our athletes’ success and are excited to see what the relaunch of the scheme will bring.”

Coun Rachel Madden, cabinet member for leisure, health and wellbeing, added: “This is a fantastic opportunity for young athletes to access state-of-the-art sporting facilities in Ashfield.

“Over the past six years, we have seen local youngsters from a range of sports join the Sporting Champions scheme and reach their sporting potential, both nationally and internationally.

“I encourage any young, aspiring athlete in Ashfield to apply for the scheme.”

Applicants should follow the Sporting Champions Instagram page for further updates on how to apply.