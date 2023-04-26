Nottingham-born Mavis moved into Coppice Lodge, Arnold, in 2022 after deciding she needed some support in her day-to-day life.

While getting to know 97-year-old Mavis, the care staff at Coppice Lodge learnt she had an affinity with horses.

Mavis said: “I always wanted a horse as a little girl, I think they’re such beautiful animals.”

Mavis Clarke on her carriage ride.

When Mavis was asked what her wish for a ‘perfect day’ would be, she expressed the wish to ride in a horse-drawn carriage.

Determined to grant her wish, the staff at Coppice Lodge reached out to DK Carriage Horses in Grantham, telling them all about Mavis and her love of horses. They invited Mavis for a classic horse-drawn carriage ride, and to meet some of their horses.

Accompanied by staff members from Coppice Lodge, Mavis was escorted to Grantham to meet two Dutch warmblood Gelderlander horses, and ride in a wagonette carriage.

She spent time admiring and petting the horses, Theo and Victor, before climbing into her carriage to enjoy a tour around the village of Woolsthorpe-by-Belvoir.

Mavis Clarke is all smiles on her ride.

Sarah Kendle, from DK Carriage Horses, said: “Mavis’s face was a picture, and it was lovely to see her meet and pat the horses.

“We had a trot though the village in the sunshine and Mavis commented how she enjoyed hearing the sound of the horses’ hooves. It was a real pleasure to help make Mavis’s wish come true.”

Mavis said: “As a young lady, I was always very passionate about horses. I feel so lucky to have been able to ride a horse and trap at my age, I really did feel like the queen! I loved waving at everybody as we passed, and they waved back – it was magical.

Mavis Clarke.

‘The sun was shining, and it was a perfect day, I’m so happy. Coppice Lodge really does go above and beyond for all of us, thank you.”

Rachel Squire, Coppice Lodge home manager, said: “We do all we can to give our residents experiences they will never forget, and to see Mavis’s face light up during her carriage ride was incredible.

“We can’t wait to see whose wish we’ll be granting next.”