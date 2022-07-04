Special day for Bulwell care home resident as she turns 101

Celebrations were in full swing at a Bulwell care home as one its residents celebrated her 101st birthday.

By John Smith
Monday, 4th July 2022, 10:28 am
Annie Cheetham was joined by residents, staff, relatives and friends to mark the big day.

A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef.

Hall Park resident Annie Cheetham has celebrated her 101st birthday

Jodie Rakhra general manager at the home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.

"Annie is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”

