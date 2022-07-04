Annie Cheetham was joined by residents, staff, relatives and friends to mark the big day.
A champagne reception was held at the home and guests enjoyed a special birthday cake made by the home’s chef.
Jodie Rakhra general manager at the home, said: “We’re delighted to be celebrating a truly remarkable woman as she reaches this amazing milestone.
"Annie is such a popular resident who always has an interesting tale to tell, and we look forward to hearing many more as she breaks into her next century.”