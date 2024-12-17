Special Hucknall disco night is going from strength to strength

A new weekly disco night for young adults with learning disabilities has become one of the success stories of the year in Hucknall.

Boogie Nights takes place each Monday at the Liberal Club on West Street and has become more than just a Hucknall event with people now coming from across the county to dance the night away.

And the event is holding its Christmas party on Monday, December 23 from 6pm to 9pm.

The event was started back in March by community champion Jan Lees with help from a number of volunteers, including Polly Musson, Gill Simpson, Mandy Fleetham, Kevin Rostance, Lindsey Spray, and Lucy Miller, who is a learning disablities nurse who comes from Carlton each week after hearing about the event and contacting Jan saying she wanted to be involved.

Jan said: “It’s been a huge success, it’s a wonderful, heartwarming thing and every time I go, I think gosh, I can’t believe I’m involved with this, it’s magnificent.

"We’ve got loads of volunteers to help us and we’ve not got people travelling from all over the county to come to it which is good in itself.

The sessions run every Monday except on bank holidays.

Jan continued: “We didn’t dare to hope when we started it that it would turn out as well as it has but the fact people are coming from all over the county to it says it all.

"We had some in from Carlton the other week and we asked them how they’d heard about us and they said it was simply from other people, so the word’s out about this.

“There’s not a lot of events like this around and it’s a very safe space for those who come to this and a lot of them have become friends.

"We’ve got a group of lads who come together each week and they’ve now started meeting up outside of this night as well because they’ve found they’ve got things in common.

"We regularly have 60 to 70 service users there each week and it’s really good for the Liberal Club too because the young people, their parents and carers are all buying their drinks and supporting the venue as well the evening itself.

"The Liberal Club has been wonderful too, they’ve made us so welcome.”