Staff at Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters receive 'Emergency Treats' from Blue Light Card

Launched to reward those that work tirelessly to keep us all safe and healthy, Blue Light Card’s Emergency Treats campaign invites members to nominate those who have gone above and beyond the call of duty, for the chance to receive a jam-packed box of treats as an extra special ‘thank you’.

Nominated by Sue, Police emergency call handler at Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters, staff from Blue Light Card delivered breaktime treats for all control room staff to enjoy.

Speaking about why she nominated her team, Sue said:

Blue Light Card 'Emergency Treats' for Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters.

“Working as an emergency call handler for Nottinghamshire Police can be very challenging - our control room is extremely busy, and our call demand has increased considerably since the pandemic. As a dedicated team we work round the clock to keep our public safe and to answer all calls.

“The team and I were all thrilled to be selected by Blue Light Card to receive an Emergency Treat and felt a great sense of value and recognition for the hard work we do. The breakroom treat boxes were very well received by all, delivering a brilliant boost for morale. It was lovely to see everyone’s smiles.”

Speaking about the Emergency Treats campaign, Alidad Moghaddam, CEO of Blue Light Card, said:

“We understand the demanding nature of the work carried out by those in the Blue Light Community. ‘Emergency Treats’ was born from our desire to express gratitude to the dedicated members of our community who carry out these challenging roles, and to say a huge ‘thank you’ for all their tireless efforts.”

“A simple act of kindness has the ability to brighten someone’s day and bring teams together, and we’re thrilled to have brought smiles to the hardworking Control Room team, at Nottinghamshire Police Headquarters – by giving them a well-deserved treat as a symbol of gratitude for their extraordinary work.”

With 1,000 prizes still up-for-grabs, Blue Light Card encourages members to continue to nominate their well-deserving colleagues. When entering, members have the opportunity to choose from three Emergency Treat options: Breaktime Treats, End-of-Shift Treats or Celebration Treats.

With coffee bags and pastries, the Breaktime Treats package is perfect for that midday pick-me-up; whereas, the End-of-Shift box contains all the wind-down essentials for a relaxing post-shift breather like bubble bath, facemasks and chocolate. For those who like a party, the Celebration Box is packed with cupcakes, balloons and a choice of mini prosecco, gin and tonic, craft beer or a cocktail.

To enter yourself, your team or a colleague into the Blue Light Card Emergency Treat prize draw, simply visit www.bluelightcard.co.uk/emergency-treats.php, select your chosen Emergency Treat box and enter a few details as to why you feel you and your colleagues deserves to receive a little box of joy. The nominations are open to individuals as well as teams of up to 20.

Nominations will remain open until all the prizes have gone, but Blue Light Card members are advised to act fast to ensure they have the best chance of securing a treat.

Registering for a Blue Light Card is quick and easy and can be done online at www.bluelightcard.co.uk. A card costs £4.99 and is valid for two years.