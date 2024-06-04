Suspect charged after swords seized from house in Bulwell
Officers were called to Broad Eadow Road, Bulwell, following reports of an ongoing dispute.
After receiving information a weapon had been seen during the incident, police conducted a search of a property.
Two swords were subsequently found inside the house, following that initial call around 3pm on Thursday, May 30.
Officers also discovered a small cannabis grow inside the property.
The weapons, cannabis, and all the equipment used to power the grow were all then seized by police.
Under the Offensive Weapons Act, it is against the law in the UK for anyone to keep a sword in their home or store it in a private place.
Dean Scotney, of Broad Eadow Road, was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and producing Class B drugs.
The 47-year-old has been bailed to appear at a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 18.
Sergeant Alex Piggott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is important the public know that Samurai swords and other swords of this nature are illegal, not just for people to carry in public, but to keep in their homes too.
“Knuckledusters, zombie knives, butterfly knives and throwing stars are also among a list of offensive weapons that are also banned from being stored in a private place in the UK.
“We’re pleased to have been able to seize two offensive weapons during this incident, while also shutting down a small cannabis grow in the process.”