Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A suspect has been charged after police seized two swords from inside a house in Bulwell.

Officers were called to Broad Eadow Road, Bulwell, following reports of an ongoing dispute.

After receiving information a weapon had been seen during the incident, police conducted a search of a property.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Two swords were subsequently found inside the house, following that initial call around 3pm on Thursday, May 30.

Officers were called to Broad Eadow Road, Bulwell, following reports of an ongoing dispute

Officers also discovered a small cannabis grow inside the property.

The weapons, cannabis, and all the equipment used to power the grow were all then seized by police.

Under the Offensive Weapons Act, it is against the law in the UK for anyone to keep a sword in their home or store it in a private place.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dean Scotney, of Broad Eadow Road, was charged with possessing an offensive weapon in a private place and producing Class B drugs.

The 47-year-old has been bailed to appear at a hearing at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court on June 18.

Sergeant Alex Piggott, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “It is important the public know that Samurai swords and other swords of this nature are illegal, not just for people to carry in public, but to keep in their homes too.

“Knuckledusters, zombie knives, butterfly knives and throwing stars are also among a list of offensive weapons that are also banned from being stored in a private place in the UK.