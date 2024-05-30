Woman arrested after attack outside a Hucknall pub leaves victim with fractured skull
and live on Freeview channel 276
Officers attended after a woman was punched in High Street, Hucknall, at around 8pm on Sunday, May 26.
The victim fell backwards and hit her head on the pavement. She suffered a fractured skull and minor bleed on the brain and was taken to hospital for treatment. Her injuries are not thought to be life-threatening.
Following a police investigation, a 34-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent on Wednesday, May 29.
She was taken into custody for questioning and has since been bailed with conditions while the investigation continues.
Detective Constable Michaela Williams, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was a nasty assault that left a woman in hospital in a serious condition.
“Nottinghamshire Police condemns all acts of violent behaviour and will never tolerate crimes of this nature taking place in our communities.”
Anyone with information should call the police on 101.