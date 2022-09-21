It comes after the service delivered over and above its target of signing up 357 additional police officers through the national Operation Uplift, completing the recruitment process a year ahead of schedule.

Caroline Henry (Con), Nottinghamshire Police and Crime Commissioner said that her office has brought £5.3 million of the Home Office’s Safer Streets funding to Nottinghamshire during her time as PCC.

This includes £3 million awarded in the latest round of funding in July, which will be used to tackle neighbourhood crime and anti-social behaviour, improve feelings of safety and tackle Violence Against Women and Girls in public places.

Police numbers on Nottinghamshire streets are up by 10 per cent in the last year

Mrs Henry said: “With more police officers on the streets of Nottinghamshire than any time in the last decade and record levels of funding to make our streets safer, our plan to Make Notts Safe is firmly on the right track after the first year.

“Neighbourhood crime remains 30 per cent lower than pre-pandemic levels as Nottinghamshire Police continues to take the fight to the criminals.

“Meanwhile we have secured millions of pounds of funding that will help third sector organisations around the county prevent violent crime and support victims of crime, including domestic and sexual abuse or violence.