Theme park owned by Bulwell family has big offer to mark grand re-opening

And the popular UK holiday destination – which is owned by the Mellors family from Bulwell – is now also offering 10 per cent off on all holidays booked before January 31.

This means guests can enjoy a premium holiday home, positioned right next to the park, at a lower rate than normal.

Holiday homes with a discount begin at £230.85 for weekday stays, £367.65 for the weekend and £607.05 for a full week, with all homes housing up to eight guests.

Fantasy Island - owned by the Mellors family from Bulwell - is ready to re-open on March 26

All customers need to do is quote 10%RADIO2022 when booking to receive this saving.

And what’s more, the ultimate staycation destination has further cemented its position as Lincolnshire’s number one family attraction by updating the site with six brand new holiday homes.

The new homes include a well-equipped ‘platinum caravan’, offering first-class comfort and four-seater hot tub.

There are also an five brand-new ‘silver+ caravans’, consisting of everything needed to supply up to eight guests a dream stay in a social and welcoming environment.

All Fantasy Island’s holiday homes are situated just metres away from the park, which means families can wake up and head straight over to enjoy the exhilarating loops of the 150ft Millennium, the thrilling 62mph Odyssey or experience a round of mini golf at Lava Creek.

Paige Harris, head of marketing at Fantasy Island, said: “We cannot wait to re-open our doors to visitors this March.

"In fact, we’re so excited that we’re offering families the amazing opportunity to save 10 per cent on their holiday bookings.

“We’ve been working really hard during closure to improve the site.

"We now have refurbished six holiday homes for families to enjoy, making Fantasy Island the perfect place to spend time with loved ones this year.

The big money-saving deal comes following the news of Fantasy Island releasing its 2022 calendar, which sees the official grand reopening on to the public on Saturday, March 26.