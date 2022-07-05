Top prizes for Hucknall pupils to win in council Tour of Britain competitions

Team Sky's Ian Stannard receives his Nottinghamshire stage winner's trophy from competition winner Eva Smith back in 2018

It will be the third time cycling’s leading lights have graced Nottinghamshire’s roads and, as anticipation builds ahead of stage five passing through the county on September 8, the council is offering pupils an opportunity to get their creative thinking caps on to be in with a chance of winning some great prizes.

There are several ways schools and youngsters can get involved, from designing the starting flag and winning trophy, to creating a helmet to be worn by the Ribble Weldtite Pro Cycling team – who features Nottinghamshire riders Ollie Peckover and Ross Lamb in their squad.

The flag and trophy competitions have been developed in partnership with the council’s partners Arc Partnership and SCAPE, while the helmet competition is being run in conjunction with Via East Midlands, Ribble Weldtite and Nottingham Print and Web Ltd.

The lucky winner of the flag competition will have their design professionally made and receive a special invitation for themselves and their whole class to visit one of the Notts Outdoors day centres, where they will take part in an environmental education activity.

Notts Outdoors is an outdoor education and environmental service delivered by the council and has seven outdoor centres across Nottinghamshire, providing outdoor learning opportunities to enhance the lives of young people.

This prize will only be available to pupils who will still be at primary school in the autumn term of 2022.

They will also receive VIP tickets to the start of the race, where they will be invited to wave the starting flag in West Bridgford, and a special Robin Hood-themed tour of the iconic Sherwood Forest.

The winner of the trophy competition will also have their design professionally made and will receive VIP tickets to the finish of the race in Mansfield, where they will be invited to present the trophy to stage winner, as well as a family adventure golf ticket at Rufford Abbey.

Both the flag and trophy competition winners will also get to keep a real version of their winning designs – the closing date for entries is July 15.

Meanwhile, secondary school-age students and young people can enter the council’s design a cycle helmet competition – with the lucky winner having their winning design transferred onto helmets to be worn by the Ribble Weldtite team during the Nottinghamshire stage of the showpiece event.

The successful entrant will also receive a personalised helmet featuring their design – the closing date for this competition is July 18.

For more information about each competition, click here.

The council has also launched a detailed schools pack to encourage youngsters and their primary schools to get involved in the UK’s biggest cycling event.