Travellers have moved off Hucknall site
Travellers have moved off an area of land in Hucknall they had been on since the weekend.
Several caravans had moved on to an area off Salterford Road but last night (Tuesday) they agreed to leave.
Officers from Ashfield Council had previously attended the site and carried out required checks.
Notice was then been served on the travellers to move on with the view to ‘regain possession (of the land) as soon as possible’.
A council spokesperson confirmed: “The encampment vacated the site last night.”