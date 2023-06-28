News you can trust since 1904
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sarah Ferguson diagnosed with breast cancer
Investigation launched to look into 999 calls failure by BT
Police identify human remains as those of missing actor Julian Sands
Nicola Bulley’s death was an accident, coroner rules at inquest
Lewis Capaldi quits touring ‘for foreseeable future’
Stephen Lawrence murder: BBC names new suspect

Travellers have moved off Hucknall site

Travellers have moved off an area of land in Hucknall they had been on since the weekend.
By John Smith
Published 28th Jun 2023, 09:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Jun 2023, 09:14 BST

Several caravans had moved on to an area off Salterford Road but last night (Tuesday) they agreed to leave.

Officers from Ashfield Council had previously attended the site and carried out required checks.

Read More
Councillors delighted Stagecoach confirms committment to 141 bus service
Travellers have now moved off the land at Salterford RoadTravellers have now moved off the land at Salterford Road
Travellers have now moved off the land at Salterford Road
Most Popular

Notice was then been served on the travellers to move on with the view to ‘regain possession (of the land) as soon as possible’.

A council spokesperson confirmed: “The encampment vacated the site last night.”

Related topics:TravellersHucknall