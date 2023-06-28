Delight for Hucknall councillors as Stagecoach confirms commitment to 141 bus
The news has been welcomed by councillors across Nottinghamshire including Coun Ian Briggs, Coun Anna Ellis, Coun Gordon Mann, Coun Dave Shaw, Coun Lee Waters and Coun John Wilmott.
The decision whether the 141 bus service will continue now rests with Nottinghamshire Council.
It is due to make an announcement by the end of July on its bus service tender extensions.
Councillors have also asked the council to reconsider its decision not to provide the £150,000 subsidy and reinstate the Hucknall Connect service to several estates in Hucknall in full.
The councillors have now written to transport bosses requesting the subsidy is maintained and the Hucknall Connect service subsidy is reinstated.
Councillors worked together last year and launched a petition to save the 141 route when Trentbarton announced it was no longer prepared to run the service. Thousands of residents signed up and the councillors approached Stagecoach to run the service which they agreed to do on a year’s trial basis.
In an email to Ashfield Independent councillors, Dave Ketts, tagecoach East Midlands interim managing director, said: “We have indicated a willingness to Nottinghamshire to extend Service 141; the authority has not suggested any changes to the current timetable.”
Coun Ellis, an Ashfield Independent councillor who represents Hucknall North said: “The 141 bus is a crucial service that serves places like Papplewick Lane and the Vaughan Estate. It links many parts of Hucknall with our tram and railway stations. Councillors Gordon Mann and John Wilmott are pleased that Stagecoach have now revealed they want to continue this service. It is now up to Nottinghamshire Council to confirm the tender extension."
Coun Dave Shaw, who represents Hucknall West, has also formally asked for the £150,000 tender to be paid in full by the county council to reverse evening and Sunday service cuts on several estates in Hucknall.
The Ashfield Independent said, "Coun Briggs and I are committed to reversing the bus service cuts to the Hucknall Connect.
“Residents have complained about the impact of April's cuts, especially those who rely on it to get to work. It is great news about the 141 bus but we also want to see a full Hucknall Connect service brought back for the Ruffs Estate, Westville, the Welbeck Estate, Broomhill and Hazel Grove.”