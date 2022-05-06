A leading light in the Hucknall and Nottinghamshire sporting scene, particularly in football, Jamie was the founder and driving force behind Sports Gateway, which ran football academies with Notts County and Alfreton Town, as well as diploma and degree courses in sports coaching and sports science.

He also previously led the footballing operations at Rolls-Royce in Hucknall, across dozens of teams and his death, last Sunday (May 1) came just two days after he was unveiled as the new chairman of Basford United.

He leaves his wife of 20 years, Karen, and three children.

Tributes have poured in for Sports Gateway founder Jamie Brough who has died aged 45

In a statement on its Facebook page, Sports Gateway said: “With deep sorrow, we announce the passing of Jamie Brough, founder of Sports Gateway.

“Jamie, aged 45, who lived in Hucknall, has been working in sports for over 20 years and was passionate about making sports accessible for all to improve opportunities and outcomes for young people in Hucknall and the wider area.

"He leaves behind his wife and three children. Jamie was devoted to Sports Gateway, the staff and students, and saw them as an extension of his family.

"He will always be remembered for his tireless efforts and passion to make Sports Gateway a place where students can excel in sports and education.

“Jamie’s passion was to create an inclusive, enjoyable and inspiring environment, where all students are welcomed, encouraged and supported to be the best version of themselves.

“Jamie has developed an incredible and capable staff team at Sports Gateway.

"This team are committed to ensuring the students are supported through this difficult time and are dedicated to continuing with Jamie’s vision and ethos for Sports Gateway.

"Sports Gateway will continue to operate as normal and all events and activities will take place as planned.

"We are expecting 41 students to graduate this year with a level three diploma in sports and we will welcome 40 new school leavers in September 2022.”

As part of his work at Sports Gateway, Jamie drove charity initiatives, such as providing meals for families struggling to make ends meet during school holidays and raising money for other sports clubs.

Tributes have poured in via social media, with the Sports Gateway Facebook page flooded with memories of ‘a great man’.

Calvin Blagden said: “RIP Jamie, thanks for giving the lads of Hucknall Rangers the chance to play football and what a team they became."

Tom McManus wrote: “Such horrible news, such a lovely man. RIP Jamie, you'll be missed.”

Darrel Porter said: “Awful news. Did a lot of great work for the community. Was a fine footballer in his day. A good family man. Will be sorely missed. Thoughts and condolences to his family. RIP Broughy.”

Chris Swain wrote: “So sorry to read this, I’ve known Jamie since High Pavement College and considered him a true friend and what he did for Kirsty at Rolls and JR’s gym was testament to him. Absolutely shocked by this news and hope Karen and his children are able to be ok. RIP Jamie fly high mate xx.”

Vinnie Marriott said: “Rest in peace Jamie, honestly one of the greatest men I have ever met. I would not be where I am now without you. Failed everything in school got turned down by post-16s and you gave me the chance. Always in my heart Jamie.”

Mandy Shore posted: “RIP Jamie, lovely bloke who welcomed the ladies team back to Sports Gateway. Will be sadly missed from all the ladies team x.”

And Chris Thompson said: “One of a kind. Words will never describe. Miss you already gaffer.”

Kev Cooper, posting on the YEL East Midlands junior football league Facebook page, wrote: “We are deeply saddened to announce the passing of Sports Gateway founder and chairman Jamie Brough

“Up until Covid the majority of YEL cup finals, in recent years, were played at Hucknall Rolls-Royce/Sports Gateway and Jamie was the driving force behind the staging of those matches for the YEL teams and its players.

“He had so much passion for the game and certainly made a difference to so many people. Our thoughts are with his wife Karen and the children.