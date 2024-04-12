Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The 19-year-old victim suffered a six-centimetre wound to his neck and needed lifesaving surgery after he was stabbed during a home invasion.

A group of men burst into his address in Keys Close, Bulwell, after planning a drug-related burglary.

Sounds of an altercation were heard before the attackers ran out of the front door.

The offenders were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court

The victim was given first aid by neighbours and police officers after he had collapsed in his kitchen, and he was taken to hospital.

He needed a blood transfusion due to significant bleeding and went on to have more surgery due to a stroke and to relieve pressure on his brain.

During searches of the area, officers found two knives which had been discarded in a bin.

Detectives then secured a major breakthrough in their investigation following DNA testing.

Following an extensive and complex investigation, involving specialist police teams, the suspects were identified, tracked down, arrested, and charged in connection with the incident which happened on the night of February 1, 2023.

The offenders were sentenced at Nottingham Crown Court on April 12.

Jaekwon Marks, 24, of Church Green, Handsworth Wood, Birmingham and Jawon Thomas, 25, formerly of Eastbrook, Corby, Northamptonshire, were both jailed for ten years and nine months after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

Andre Saunders-Johnson, 21, formerly of Wensleydale Road, Birmingham, was locked up for ten years and nine months after pleading guilty to wounding with intent and conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

Kyarnie Thompson, 20, formerly of Cedar Road, Hyson Green, was locked up for seven years and two months after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary, possession of a knife in a public place, possession of heroin, and possession of cannabis.

While he did not participate in the attack, the court heard that the ‘seeds’ of the burglary plot came from him due to a ‘drug debt he couldn’t meet.’

Lucy Hefford, aged 41, formerly of Church Walk, Corby, Northamptonshire, transported the main offenders to and from the scene of the crime and was jailed for four-and-a-half years after pleading guilty to conspiracy to commit aggravated burglary.

Mollie Croft, aged 25, formerly of Charlock Close, Top Valley, booked a taxi for Thomas and Marks to take them to Kettering following the stabbing and deleted footage from a CCTV system at her home in Charlock Close, which had been used by the offenders as a meeting point.

She was handed an 18-month prison sentence, suspended for two years, after pleading guilty to assisting an offender.

Detective Constable Chris Bostock, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “This was an extremely violent attack that could easily have had deadly consequences for the victim.

"He was left with significant injuries which were initially life-threatening and are life-changing.

“There were massive contributions to this complex investigation, not only from our force but also other forces all over the country.

“Major contributions came from our intelligence teams and other specialist departments.