Volunteers needed for re-opening of Hucknall gem that is 'one of the world's best kept secrets'

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Volunteering opportunities are available now to help re-open a world class aviation museum in Hucknall that has been hailed as ‘one of the world’s best kept secrets’.

If you are in the Nottinghamshire or Derbyshire area or even elsewhere and are a genuine aviation enthusiasts and can spare some time, why not come along and become a volunteer with the Hucknall Flight Test Museum at the old Rols-Royce site.

You will be in the company of great like-minded people and you don’t need to be a previous Rolls- Royce employee.

You just need enthusiasm and all training will be provided.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Hucknall Test Flight Museum is lookng for new volunteers ahead of re-opening. Photo: Submitted

Hucknall airfield was sold by Rolls-Royce for housing but a small group of dedicated Rolls-Royce Heritage Trust members have saved the former Rolls-Royce flight test establishment’s wing test hangers which are now the Hucknall Flight Test Museum.

The museum is a registered charity and has been awarded Grade II-listing status.

And, as the home of the Merlin engines, has as been one of the best-kept secrets in this country and worldwide since 1935.

David Wheeler, from the museum, said: “After being forced to close during the Covid pandemic by Rolls-Royce, we are now working frantically towards re opening to organised group tours in the very near future and we aim to open to the public early 2025.

"So what will you be doing as a museum volunteer?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We would aim to utilise your skills and at the same time allow you to get the maximum experience from working with us and to do what interests you.

"The opportunities are endless, either in the workshop as one of our restoration team members, fundraising, archiving, shop and cafe management, museum maintenance with our housekeeping and gardening team right through to joining our front of house team which looks after our visitors experience and becoming one of our tour guides.

"Even our STEM and Outreach team require help along with our modellers.

"Our knowledgeable volunteers are vital in building a warm and welcoming impression to our visitors.”