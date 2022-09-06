Warning Hucknall and Bulwell people 'will die' as cost of living crisis bites

Ofgem has raised the energy price cap by 80 per cent, meaning that, from October, the average household bill for many homes will be £3,549.

What’s more, the price is set to hike by another hefty amount in January.

Many residents now fear they will be forced to make a choice between heating and eating, while are also businesses are worried they may go to the wall.

Choosing between eating and heating is set to become a reality for many people as bills rocket (Photo by SUSANNAH IRELAND/AFP via Getty Images)

One Hucknall man, who refused to be named, said: “It is disgusting that we are in this position.

"Hard-working people won’t be able to afford their bills. Families were already struggling and they are going to be up against it even more, especially if we have a bad winter.

“It isn’t going over the top to say that this will kill people. Those who have allowed this to happen will have blood on their hands.”

Not only will households be impacted, businesses are also facing tough times, especially those in hospitality.

Just this week, leaders of six of the country's largest breweries have called for ‘immediate Government intervention’ on bills, warning that many pubs will close without it.

Richard Darrington, landlord at the Byron’s Rest in Hucknall, said: “I totally agree with what the pub industry bosses are saying. I don’t think there’s any scaremongering at all, I think it’s a nailed-on fact and for the bigger pubs, it’s very frightening.

"Hopefully, Byron’s will be okay because we’re small, we’ve got log-burning stoves as our main heat source.

"But overall, the Government’s got to do something and quickly.”

On the Dispatch Facebook page, Hucknall residents have been having their say.

One posted: “Folks won't be able to afford to eat and drink in the pubs soon, the whole house of cards is collapsing, just like our NHS.”

And on what the Government should do to help, one resident simply said ‘windfall tax’, calling for energy firms to be forced to pay more of their vast profits into helping keep costs down.

Many charities and organisations – as well as individuals – have called for immediate action and for the price cap to be tackled.

Alternatively, there is a clamour for more financial support.

There is a hiatus in action while the Conservatives appoint their next leader and, subsequently, next Prime Minister

In a statement, Hucknall MP Mark Spencer’s office said: “Mr Spencer is proud to be part of a Government that has already brought forward decisive and robust measures to help get households through the summer after the rise of the energy price cap, and wants to assure his constituents that the Government continues to work day and night to formulate and implement further support for these households.