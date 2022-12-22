The death of Eric Unwin was found to be accidental and caused by smoke inhalation resulting from a defective electric blanket following a fire at his home in Kirkby back in March.

A crew from Hucknall was among those that attended the incident on March 19 just before 3.50am on Greenholme Close, Kirkby.

Crews from Mansfield, Alfreton, Arnold and Chesterfield also responded and all were initially met with a well-developed fire, with flames coming out of the bedroom window and through the roof.

The fire broke out on Greenholme Close in March this year.

Due to the intensity of the fire, crews initially fought the blaze from the outside, but entered the house soon after where they located Mr Unwin in the lounge.

Firefighters carried Mr Unwin out of the house and attempted resuscitation, but he was later pronounced dead at the scene.

His post mortem concluded his cause of death as smoke inhalation as a result of the fire.

Mr Unwin’s inquest heard he had several old electrical items in his house, with his night-time routine including using an electric radiator and blanket overnight.

A fire investigation concluded the blaze was caused by a defective electric blanket and started in the bedroom, before spreading throughout the whole bungalow.

Mairin Casey, senior Nottinghamshire coroner, was keen to reiterate the dangers of using electric items in an environment with bedding which could lead to a fire developing rapidly.

Group manager Chris Emmott, of Nottinghamshire Fire & Rescue Service, said: “Our thoughts go out to the family of Mr Unwin and we send our condolences to them.

“With the winter months now here, more people will be using electric blankets and heaters so we would like to remind people of how to use these safely.

“You should not use an electric blanket or heater overnight and unplug them from the wall before you go to sleep.

“If you need to store an electric blanket, do not fold it as this can damage the cables but roll it up instead.

“Always buy electrical products from a reputable manufacturer with a Kitemark electrical safety marking and if you think they are damaged, please don’t use them.”

