Work complete on Annesley walking and cycle paths as part of £168,000 improvement scheme

The upgrade works, which also included work on Portland Park in Kirk-in-Ashfield, are part of the wider walking and cycling network improvements that are being delivered through the £62.6 million Towns Fund.

The new paths in Oakwood Fields, which run the length of Forest Road, have been widened and a new hard-wearing surface has been laid to ensure the paths are now fully accessible.

Three new restricted entrance gates have also been installed with two horse-friendly barriers.

Coun Rachel Madden, Bill Souter (PM Harris) and Ian Rotherham (Ashfield District Council) at an entrance to the new pathways

The council has applied for grant funding to carry out native tree planting alongside the paths.

On Portland Park, a new upgraded path has been laid on the edge of the park alongside the train line and part of Lindley’s Lane has been re-tarmaced.

Coun Rachel Madden (Ash Ind), who represents Annesley on the council, said: “The new paths are absolutely fantastic, they are now accessible for everyone.

"You no longer have to fight the overgrown plants to enjoy a walk-through Oakwood Fields.

“This is just one of the 17 projects that will be delivered as part of the Towns Fund that the council successfully secured.

"The improvements to the walking and cycling network in Ashfield will enhance pedestrian access to open space and areas such as Sherwood Business Park.

"This will allow more people to walk or cycle to work, instead of relying on public transport.