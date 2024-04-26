Workers at Hucknall bus routes operator donate £6,000 to Alzheimer's charity

Bus drivers and colleagues at Trentbarton have donated £6,000 to Alzheimer’s Research UK after fundraising for their charity of the year for both 2022 and 2023.
By John Smith
Published 26th Apr 2024, 14:35 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Alzheimer’s Research UK is the UK's leading dementia research charity, dedicated to causes, diagnosis, prevention, treatment and cure.

Trentbarton staff devoted two years on a wide variety of fundraising events and initiatives, including its Namesake programme where people can donate to have a bus named after a loved one.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Events run by staff, including the teams’ charity champions who organise fundraising, included a football match, golf day, Easter and Christmas raffles, and bake sales.

Scarlet McCourt (right) from Trentbarton, presents the cheque to Zoe Dean of Alzheimer's Research UK. Photo: SubmittedScarlet McCourt (right) from Trentbarton, presents the cheque to Zoe Dean of Alzheimer's Research UK. Photo: Submitted
Scarlet McCourt (right) from Trentbarton, presents the cheque to Zoe Dean of Alzheimer's Research UK. Photo: Submitted

Alzheimer’s Research UK was chosen to be the firm’s charity partner after a poll of trentbarton staff between a shortlist of good causes drawn from nominations by colleagues and customers.

Read More
Jemma’s super marathon effort raise more than £2,000 for charity

Zoe Dean, Alzheimer’s Research UK regional fundraising officer, said: “We’re so grateful to Trentbarton for supporting Alzheimer’s Research UK as their charity partner.

“Fantastic fundraising efforts like this from both staff and customers will help us get closer to a cure for people with dementia and their loved ones.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Scarlet McCourt, Trentbarton’s marketing and communications manager, added: “Our colleagues at the depots and head office have enjoyed raising money for such a good cause.

“Practically everyone’s family is touched by Alzheimer’s and dementia in some way, so we are all very pleased that we have been able to support this important charity.”

Trentbarton announced earlier this year that drivers and colleagues have chosen Lincs & Notts Air Ambulance (LNAA) as their charity of the year for both 2024 and 2025.

Related topics:WorkersHucknallNotts Air Ambulance