World Cup fever grips Bulwell care home as residents cheer on the Three Lions

Residents and staff at Hall Park Care Home in Bulwell have been getting fully into the World Cup in Qatar – and cannot wait to cheer on England against France in this weekend’s quarter-finals.

By John Smith
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 6th Dec 2022, 2:34pm

The Squires Avenue home is decked out with flags and residents are excited to see how Gareth Southgate’s boys get on.

Fans of the beautiful game at the home are delighted to be able to watch this year’s fixtures and residents and staff have been getting together to watch the matches and celebrate with a favourite tipple and footie-inspired bar snacks.

Staff and residents at Hall Park are all ready to cheer on England this weekend
Jodie Rakhra, home general manager, said: “We’re excited to watch the World Cup, we’re hoping to watch pretty much all the matches – lots of our residents are footie fans.

“Let’s hope England’s men can do as well as the Lionesses.”

One resident said: “It feels like a bonus tournament to be watching the World Cup in November and, you never know, it might just be coming home before Christmas.”

