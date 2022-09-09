Wreath-laying ceremony held at Ashfield Council HQ to remember the Queen
A wreath has been laid in a solemn ceremony at the headquarters of Ashfield District Council in tribute to the life of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.
The event at Urban Road, Kirkby, was led by chairman of the council, Coun David Walters, council vice-chairman, Coun Dale Grounds, leader of the council, Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland, and chief executive Theresa Hodgkinson as staff marked the start of 17 days of mourning.
Councillors and staff also signed a book of condolence. This is now available for all residents in Ashfield to sign at the council offices. The flags at the council have also been lowered.
Coun Walters said: “This is a poignant and emotional time. I am proud to be the civic head of Ashfield District Council. It was emotional to be laying a wreath in tribute to Her Majesty The Queen.
"The Queen has led every aspect of our lives over 70 extraordinary years. We will continue to mark her life over the coming weeks.”
Coun Zadrozny-Bland, who also signed the book of condolence said, “Since the news broke of the death of Queen Elizabeth II – there has been an outpouring of grief from Ashfield residents.
"Like the vast majority of residents, I have known no other Monarch. From the hundreds of Ashfield residents who received birthday cards on their 100th birthday, to those who followed The Queen’s remarkable leadership – Ashfield is united in grief.”