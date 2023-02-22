Daniel Gough, aged 10, who attends Beardall Fields Primary School, set out to walk 50 miles this month after being diagnosed with epilepsy during lockdown.

Lou Gough, Daniel’s mum, said: “Just out of nowhere he had a seizure.

"He’s now been diagnosed with focal seizures so he decided to do a sponsored walk to raise money for Epilepsy UK.

Daniel Gough and his mum Lou have completed a 50-mile walking challenge to support Epilepsy UK

“But just before he was about to do the walk, he started his epilepsy medication and took him time adjusting to it and overcoming sickness.

"So he’s done the walk in stages and now he’s completed his 50 miles that he set out to do.

"Because of him suffering nausea at times with the medication, he’s completed the 50 miles in different ways.

"We’ve done some official walks in our sponsored t-shirts because I’ve been doing the walks with him.

"But we’ve also had games of football after school or extra walks at the weekends and adding in his steps for those too.

"And now he’s finished it this last week and he’s so happy he’s done it because he really wanted to do it.

"We haven’t got all the final donations in but when we do, I think it won’t be far off £1,000 he’ll have raised.

"I’m so proud of him, he’s been brilliant and he’s done so well to complete this with how sick he has been at times, adjusting to the medication has given him almost constant nausea sometimes and left him feeling really tired but he still got out and did it."

Lou says the family, who live off Papplewick Road in the town, have no idea what suddenly brought on Daniel’s initial seizure.

She continued: “He had the first seizure, then nothing for about a year, then he started having them more frequently and he decided himself he wanted to go on medication.

“It’s not been easy for him but he was so pleased to finish this challenge he wanted to and he can’t wait to see what the final amount will be.