Police appeal for dash-cam footage after driver trapped inside car following crash close to Bulwell junction of M1
Police are urging witnesses to come forward after a driver was trapped inside a car following a crash.
Officers were called to the A610, on the Nottingham-bound carriageway close to Nuthall island, outside Bulwell, close to junction 26 of the M1 at around 6pm on August 10.
A silver Land Rover had rolled onto its roof after the incident and the motorist was released by emergency service colleagues on their arrival at the scene.
Officers want to hear from anyone who has dash-cam footage of the incident or who witnessed the crash.
PC Anand Singh, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: “Our enquiries are ongoing so we’d ask anyone who saw what happened or who may have recorded dash-cam footage relating to this incident to please get in touch.”
Anyone with information is urged to contact police on 101, quoting incident 639 of 10 August 2022, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.