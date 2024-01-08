Any extension to Nottingham’s tram network is still several years away, according to the operator’s senior manager.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tim Hesketh, the chief executive officer of Tramlink, the group of companies behind the network, including Nottingham Express Transit (NET), said the extensions, which were in Nottingham City Council’s feasibility plans before the Covid pandemic, have now ‘effectively been shelved’ after the authority effectively declared bankruptcy, at the end of November.

Instead, he says hope now lies with the new East Midlands Combined County Authority, being created this year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

But this again has led to conflicting opinions among candidates to be the first mayor of the new authority.

Any extensions to Nottingham's tram network are several years away yet. Photo: Submitted

It has been suggested that extending the nework to any of the potential areas being considered, including Top Wighay and Annesley, and areas like Eastwood and Kimberley, could bring an extra 11 million passengers to the tram each year.

But Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con), the current Nottinghamshire Council leader and rival mayoral candidate, previously said it would be ‘foolish’ to committ to anything at this stage.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Local Hucknall residents are also fearful that extending the tram will ultimately lead to more development and more houses being built in Hucknall, putting more pressure on the town’s already creaking infrastruture and threatening the loss of more green belt land.

Mr Hesketh said: “It is a complicated situation.

“But as funding of transport strategy moves to the combined county authority, they have a lot of capital funding coming from central Government and devolved authority over how they spend it.

"So if there was going to be an extension to the tram network, it would likely come through the mayoral authority.

“Having said that, these things don’t happen overnight.

“It is a minimum five, and more probably eight to ten-year process, before they even put a spade in the ground.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

A city council spokesperson said: “The East Midlands Combined County Authority is being awarded £1.5bn from the City Region Sustainable Transport Settlement Fund.

“In using these funds it will need to consider which schemes best meet its objectives across the combined authority area.

“NET extensions are certain to be looked at as part of that review.”

Some believe there may also be hope in the £9.6bn the East Midlands is set to get from the Department for Transport for transport investment, following the axing of HS2 last year.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Bradley added: “It is absolutely fair to say the city council is in no position to invest in it at all, so the combined authority comes at a really good time not just for the tram but also wider transport connections.

“Having all of that stuff, trams buses, all organised in one place means it can be a much more integrated service, and yes we can look at the potential for tram extensions.