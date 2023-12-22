News you can trust since 1904
BREAKING

Tory mayoral candidate not yet committing to possible Hucknall tram extension

The Conservative candidate for the new elected East Midlands mayor role says it would be ‘foolish’ to commit to any plans to extend the Nottingham tram network at Hucknall at this early stage.
By John Smith
Published 22nd Dec 2023, 09:27 GMT
Updated 22nd Dec 2023, 09:27 GMT
Coun Ben Bradley MP, the current Nottinghamshire Council leader, was reacting to his mayor rival, Ashfield Independent Matthew Relf, saying he would support proposals to extend the tram network from Hucknall to the new Top Wighay development and then on to Sherwood Business Park in Annesley.

Mr Relf said extending the tram would bring increased prosperity to Hucknall and the surrounding areas.

But local Hucknall residents are fearful that extending the tram will ultimately lead to more development and more houses being built in Hucknall, putting more pressure on the town’s already creaking infrastruture and threatening the loss of more green belt land.

Ben Bradley feels it would be 'foolish' to commit to any Hucknall tram extension plans at this early stage. Photo: SubmittedBen Bradley feels it would be 'foolish' to commit to any Hucknall tram extension plans at this early stage. Photo: Submitted
Mr Bradley said: “I think it’s slightly foolish to commit yourself to particular tram extensions at this stage, because of course the reality of the tram network is that currently it loses millions of taxpayer pounds a year.

"It’s an important part of our local public transport, and there are lots of interesting options including linking to East Midlands Airport, linking to new development at Toton, out to Gedling on existing rail lines, and of course Hucknall and north.

"These are all plans that exist and have some credence, but I would want to do the proper work to ensure that investment in the tram network is viable, that it delivers the growth in customer base that is needed to make the money stack up, and that it doesn’t just compete with the train and make both services less commercially stable.

"We also need to make sure that you’re not just opening Hucknall up to a huge amount of new housing development.

"The Ashfield Independents already have a record of inappropriate housing in and around Hucknall, and I wouldn’t want to add to that pressure.

"The tram is a really interesting opportunity, I have no doubt that there will be opportunities to extend, but I see no sense in picking this route or that route at this stage without properly examining the impact.

"The mayor needs to make best use of the £1.5bn transport money I’ve secured and ensure it’s done right.”

Related topics:HucknallEast MidlandsNottingham