Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The council has recognised the need to improve the way domestic abuse incidents are reported and responded to.

This will be achieved by reviewing the council’s current approaches and adopting a number of key standards developed by the DAHA.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The process is expected to take a year and is designed to support people experiencing domestic abuse.

Antonio Taylor (community safety manager) with Coun Helen-Ann Smith (left, deputy leader) and Emma Jimmick (domestic violence and vulnerability officer) with the authority's white ribbon accreditation. Photo: ADC

The standards are split into eight priority areas which are:

Policies and procedures;

Publicity and awareness raising;

Partnerships and collaboration;

Safety lead case management;

Survivor lead support;

Intersectional and anti-racist practice;

Perpetrator accountability;

Staff development and support.

The council is already White Ribbon-accredited and is working in partnership with Juno Women’s Aid to support gaining the DAHA accreditation.

The process will include training opportunities across the council to provide employees with the skills and knowledge to deliver its goals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Antonio Taylor, council community safety manager, said: “Council employees are working hard to achieve accreditation which will enhance our ability to address domestic abuse and create standards that will benefit everyone living and working in Ashfield.”

Coun Helen-Ann Smith, council deputy leader, said: “The council is committed to being ahead of the curve with initiatives like this and the safe-point cameras, installed in town centres across Ashfield to promote women’s safety, a national first and huge success for Ashfield.

“We want our residents to have the confidence to approach the council in challenging times, knowing we have the understanding, experience and skills to help, which can be one of the reasons many chose to seek help.”