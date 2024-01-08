Ashfield Council will receive £50,000 this month and £200,000 next year to set up a new town board which will draw up a new long-term plan for towns.

The Government is investing £1.1 billion in 55 towns across the UK, including Kirkby, which has secured £20m from the Plan for Towns Programme.

Ashfield has now secured more than £90m in Government investment since 2019, including from the Towns Fund, Future High Streets Fund, and the Accelerated Towns Fund.

The Ashfield community will be given the responsibility to decide how the money is invested.

A new town board will be set up by April 1 and will be tasked with drawing up a long-term plan for local towns over the next 10 years.

The plan will focus on the regeneration of local towns and the Government will allocate endowment-style funding to support investment.

The new board will be a community-led institution made up of local champions and employers, meaning that they should be ran by local people, for local people.

They will bring together residents, business leaders and community leaders.

The rest of the board will be decided in consultation with the chair of the board.

The chair is intended to act as a champion for Ashfield and provide leadership for the board, ensuring it is community-led and embedded within the local area.

They can be anyone who holds a prominent role such as a local charitable organisation, a philanthropist, the head of a further education college, a director of an NHS board or trust, a director of a football club, or anyone else who is considered to be a champion of the Ashfield area.

To help the new board, the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities (DLUHC) has set up a towns unit which will work with board and local authorities wherever appropriate.

The board will submit its long-term plan to the DLUHC by August 1 and funding will be released once plans are approved.