'Kick in the teeth' for Hucknall as town again misses out on Government funding

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Kirkby and Mansfield are among five Nottinghamshire locations that are to be given £20m each as Government attempts to improve areas with ‘half-empty high streets and run-down shopping centres’.

But, as was the case with the Levelling Up funding bids earlier this year, neither Hucknall or Bulwell have been chosen to receive any cash.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors have now hit out at the Conservative Government,claiming it is ‘another example of Hucknall being left high and dry by a Government that believes it doesn’t need votes in the town.

Coun Oliver Hay (right) with fellow Hucknall South councillor Trevor Locke, is frustrated that the town has again missed out on Government funding. Photo: Submitted

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall Central on Ashfield Council, said: “This announcement has taken us all by surprise and whilst it is welcome that Kirkby will receive £20 million over 10 years where does that leave towns like Hucknall and Bulwell?

"This latest announcement leaves towns like Hucknall and Bulwell high and dry.

“We are very pleased for Kirkby but want to make it clear that we, as Hucknall councillors believe – especially in the light of Wilko shutting – Hucknall needs and deserves support.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Councillors have how written to the Government asking if this new money replaces the Levelling Up funding.

They have also written directly to the town’s Conservative MP Mark Spencer to ask why Hucknall has been overlooked again.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Coun Waters continued: We want to know from Mr Spencer if he was informed of this policy and the list of towns that would benefit and whether he made any attempt to use his influence as a minister to ask for Hucknall to be included?

“We have seen Ashfield MP Lee Anderson and Mansfield MP Ben Bradley MP both claim (on their Facebook pages) that they secured this funding for their towns so does that mean he failed to secure funding?

Coun Oliver Hay (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall South said, “Since 2010, we have lost close to £200m in direct funding from the Government.

"Now, they are expecting councils to be grateful for chucking a few breadcrumbs but only when they pick the destination for funding.

"Mark Spencer, our current MP needs to be asked serious questions over why Hucknall has lost out again.”