Ashfield Independents dominant in Hucknall as they win nine out of 10 seats

The Independents retained their three seats in Hucknall North through John Wilmott, Anna Ellis and Gordon Mann, and their two seats in Hucknall Central through Lee Waters and Nick Parvin.

The gained the two seats in Hucknall South from Labour – who’s popular previous incumbents Keir Morrison and Lauren Mitchell were not standing this time – and took two of the three seats in Hucknall West from the Conservatives.

Tory Phil Rostance was the man to prevent the Independents clean sweep as he held on to his seat in Hucknall West.

The Ashfield Independents had a fine night in Hucknall

But long-standing Conservative councillor Kevin Rostance lost his seat.

Many were expecting the Independents to lose seats in a backlash against them in the wake of their controversial proposals for 3,000 new homes on greenbelt land at Whyburn Farm as well as the threat of housing on other greenbelt areas like Misk Hills and the ongoing concerns over the number of new houses being built or proposed for Hucknall and the impact it would have on the town’s creaking infrastructure.

But the overnight results have been the opposite as the Independents again took overall victory to retain control of the council.

Hucknall wards results:

Hucknall North

Anna Ellis (Ash Ind) – 1277

Gordon Mann (Ash Ind) – 1218

John Wilmott (Ash Ind) – 1371

Lewis Wright (Conn) – 368

Steve Wright (Con) – 365

Patrick Ayres (Lab) – 892

David Warwick (Lab) – 815

Martin Howes (LD) – 388

Kevin Stevenson (LD) – 145

Hucknall Central

Nick Parvin (Ash Ind) – 840

Lee Waters (Ash Ind) – 826

Jamie McPherson (Con) – 234

Ria Cash (Lab) – 627

John Wilkinson (Lab) – 529

James Harvey (LD) – 82

Hucknall South

Oliver Hay (Ash Ind) – 707

Trevor Locke (Ash Ind) – 845

Dave Randall (Con) – 311

Stuart Bell (Lab) – 634

Hucknall West

Ian Briggs (Ash Ind) – 987

Paul Craddock (Ash Ind) – 878

Dave Shaw (Ash Ind) – 1,070

Andrew Meikle (BP) – 153

Jan Lees (Con) – 699

Kevin Rostance (Con) – 881

Phil Rostance (Con) – 896