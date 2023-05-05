Ashfield Independents dominant in Hucknall as they win nine out of 10 seats
The Ashfield Independents have dominated the vote in Hucknall at this year’s Ashfield Council elections.
The Independents retained their three seats in Hucknall North through John Wilmott, Anna Ellis and Gordon Mann, and their two seats in Hucknall Central through Lee Waters and Nick Parvin.
The gained the two seats in Hucknall South from Labour – who’s popular previous incumbents Keir Morrison and Lauren Mitchell were not standing this time – and took two of the three seats in Hucknall West from the Conservatives.
Tory Phil Rostance was the man to prevent the Independents clean sweep as he held on to his seat in Hucknall West.
But long-standing Conservative councillor Kevin Rostance lost his seat.
Many were expecting the Independents to lose seats in a backlash against them in the wake of their controversial proposals for 3,000 new homes on greenbelt land at Whyburn Farm as well as the threat of housing on other greenbelt areas like Misk Hills and the ongoing concerns over the number of new houses being built or proposed for Hucknall and the impact it would have on the town’s creaking infrastructure.
But the overnight results have been the opposite as the Independents again took overall victory to retain control of the council.
Hucknall wards results:
Hucknall North
Anna Ellis (Ash Ind) – 1277
Gordon Mann (Ash Ind) – 1218
John Wilmott (Ash Ind) – 1371
Lewis Wright (Conn) – 368
Steve Wright (Con) – 365
Patrick Ayres (Lab) – 892
David Warwick (Lab) – 815
Martin Howes (LD) – 388
Kevin Stevenson (LD) – 145
Hucknall Central
Nick Parvin (Ash Ind) – 840
Lee Waters (Ash Ind) – 826
Jamie McPherson (Con) – 234
Ria Cash (Lab) – 627
John Wilkinson (Lab) – 529
James Harvey (LD) – 82
Hucknall South
Oliver Hay (Ash Ind) – 707
Trevor Locke (Ash Ind) – 845
Dave Randall (Con) – 311
Stuart Bell (Lab) – 634
Hucknall West
Ian Briggs (Ash Ind) – 987
Paul Craddock (Ash Ind) – 878
Dave Shaw (Ash Ind) – 1,070
Andrew Meikle (BP) – 153
Jan Lees (Con) – 699
Kevin Rostance (Con) – 881
Phil Rostance (Con) – 896
Richard Speight (Lab) – 724