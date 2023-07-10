Ashfield residents unconvinced by Nottinghamshire Council plans to move to new offices near Hucknall

Commenting on the story on the Facebook pages of your Chad and its sister title, the Hucknall Dispatch, many feel the process is not transparent enough and people’s views are being ignored.

Hucknall residents also feel the move, and the whole Top Wighay project, will put even more pressure and strain on the town’s already creaking infrastructure.

Public reaction to the council's proposals to move to new offices near Hucknall has been unenthusiastic

“It's disgusting, Hucknall does not want, and cannot sustain, Top Wighay, Keith Girling and Ben Bradley should be ashamed of themselves.

“They need to publish the viability reports and evidence that prove the utter nonsense they are spouting.”

And a third said: “Its fate was sealed long before any consultation even started, let alone any debate - in full council or in the back rooms – of delegated decision making. Or before you'd even spoken to the elected representatives of your own employees trade unions. This isn't democracy for anyone involved because nobody has been involved.”

Another resident said: “The present council is too city based and this is too far west for the rest of the county.”

But there have been some in support of the move, albeit showing their support in very minimal terms.

One poster wrote: “Excellent.”