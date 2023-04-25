Bookings for free Hucknall bulky waste collections now available from Ashfield Council
Bookings are now open for residents of Hucknall to take advantage of Ashfield Council’s free bulky waste collections as part of the Big Ashfield Spring Clean.
All households now have the chance to use their one free bulky waste collection of up to three items at four points throughout the year.
Now in its sixth year, the bulky waste initiative forms part of the Ashfield Big Spring Clean and allows residents to dispose of bulky and large items that would otherwise be difficult to remove.
The rota of collections started in Kirkby this month and the service moves on to Hucknall in May and then Sutton in June.
The rotation then starts again giving every area four opportunities to use the service and allowing residents to book their collection when they need it.
Hucknall’s collection months for the next 12 months are May, August, November, and February 2024.
Bookings for collections can be made up to two weeks before the collection month and can be booked online here or by calling 01623 450000.
Robert Docherty, council director for place and communities said: “It is great to see the bulky waste initiative is being used by so many residents across Ashfield.
"As the service comes to Hucknall in May for the first of four collections through this year and into next, we would like to remind residents across Ashfield that if you don’t need your collection this time around there will be three more opportunities for your areas throughout the rest of this year and into next.”