Voters will return to polling stations across the country on May 4, with polling stations open from 7am-10pm.

In Ashfield, in total, 106 candidates have been nominated across 23 wards.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Some wards will elect just one councillor, while others will vote for two or three people to represent them.

The elections take place on Thursday, May 4.

In the 2019 election, the Ashfield Independents won 30 out of a possible 35 seats and with it control of the council.

This came after the group had taken over the council a year earlier when a vote of no confidence ousted the previous Labour administration in 2018.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This followed two former Labour councillors – Lee Anderson, now Ashfield’s MP, and Chris Baron – defecting to the Tories.

Six more former Labour councillors left the party to become Independents as the Labour Group was removed from power a year before the election.

The 2019 poll then saw the Conservatives win three seats, all in Hucknall West, while Labour returned just two Hucknall South councillors, down from 22 in total in 2015.

Turnout in the 2019 election was 38 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Votes will be counted overnight at the new Kirkby Leisure Centre.

Nottingham Council’s count will begin from 10am at the Harvey Hadden Sport Village on Friday, May 5, with results expected later that day.

Since its inception in 1992, the council has been Labour-led. While it lost two seats in 2019, the Labour Party managed to retain overall control of the council, winning 50 out of 55 seats.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This year there have been some marked changes, with current Conservative councillors, Andrew Rule and Roger Steel, leaving the party to stand as independents.

Melbourne Barrett, Nottingham Council returning officer, said: “It is important that those who want to vote at a polling station make sure they have an accepted form of ID.

“Residents who do not have one of the accepted forms of ID can apply for free voter ID either online or by completing a paper application form and sending this to council’s Electoral Services team.”

ASHFIELD COUNCIL

Advertisement

Advertisement

Annesley & Kirkby Woodhouse (two seats)

Jamie Bell, of Erewash Street, Kirkby – AI;

Simon Bishop, of Salmon Lane, Annesley Woodhouse – Lab;

Donna Gilbert, of Lime Tree Avenue, Kirkby – Lab;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Anthony Hunt, address in Ashfield area – TUSC;

Rachel Madden, of Derby Road, Kirkby – AI;

Richard Portas, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Dale Saddington, address in Ashfield area – Con.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Hucknall Central (two)

Ria Cash, of Duke Street, Hucknall – Lab;

James Harvey, address in Ashfield area – LD;

Jamie McPherson, of St Marys Way, Hucknall – Con;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Nick Parvin, of Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall – AIH;

Lee Waters, of Morven Avenue, Hucknall – AIH;

John Wilkinson, address in Ashfield area – Lab.

Hucknall North (three)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Patrick Ayres, of Vine Terrace, Hucknall – Lab;

Anna Ellis, address in Ashfield area – AIH;

Martin Hows, of Roman Crescent, Hucknall – LD;

Gordon Mann, of Belvoir Street, Hucknall – AIH;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kevin Stevenson, address in Ashfield area – LD;

David Warwick, of Derbyshire Lane, Hucknall – Lab;

John Wilmott, of Carlingford Road, Hucknall – AIH;

Lewis Wright, of South Street, Hucknall – Con;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Steve Wright, of Eric Avenue, Hucknall – Con.

Hucknall South (two)

Stuart Bell, of Long Hill Rise, Hucknall – Lab;

Oliver Hay, address in Ashfield area – AIH;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trevor Locke, of Broomhill Road, Hucknall – AIH;

Dave Randall, of Bolingey Way, Hucknall – Con.

Hucknall West (three)

Ian Briggs, of Willow Avenue, Hucknall – AIH;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Craddock, address in Ashfield area – AIH;

Jan Lees, address in Ashfield area – Con;

Andrew Meikle, address in Ashfield area – BP;

Kevin Rostance, of Rockwood Crescent, Hucknall Con;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Phil Rostance, of Nixon Rise, Hucknall – Con;

David Shaw, of Bolingey Way, Hucknall – AIH;

Richard Speight, of Coppice Close, Hucknall – Lab.

NOTTINGHAM COUNCIL

Advertisement

Advertisement

Matt Genn, of Beardall Street, Hucknall – LD;

Tony Horan, of Deptford Crescent, Bulwell – NIB;

Mohammad Jabarkhyl, address in Nottingham city – Con;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Maria Joannou, address in Nottingham city – Lab;

Aleksandra Kovacevic, address in Nottingham city – Con;

Ethan Radford, of Bancroft Street, Bulwell – Lab;

Michael Savage, address in Nottingham city – Lab.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bulwell Forest (three)

Ebun Adejuyigbe, address in Nottingham city – Con;

Samuel Awolola, of Crowthorne Close, Rise Park – NI;

Cherly Barnard, of Abbotsbury Close, Nottingham – LabCo;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Darren Buckland, address in Nottingham city – Green;

Samuel Gardiner, of Greenwich Avenue, Nottingham - LabCo;

Caroline Kampila, address in Nottingham city – Con;

Sarita-Marie Rehman-Wall, of Brayton Crescent, Nottingham – LabCo;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Paul Ruane, address in Nottingham city – Con;

Pollyanna Sutherland, address in Nottingham city – NI;

Charlie Taylor, of Broomhill Road, Nottingham – TUSC.

GEDLING COUNCIL

Advertisement

Advertisement

Bestwood St Albans ward (two)

Josie Abbott, of Mapperley Orchard, Arnold – Con;

Rachael Ellis, of Walsingham Road, Woodthorpe – Lab;

Des Gibbons, of Redhill Road, Arnold – Lab;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Ray Poynter, of South View Road, Carlton – LD;

Katherine Randall, address in Gedling area – Con;

Patrick Shannon, address in Gedling area – LD;

Margret Vince, of Chestnut Grove, Arnold – Green.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Newstead Abbey (three)

Stuart Bestwick, of Regina Crescent, Ravenshead – Con;

Paul Bruch, of Abbey Road, Newstead Village – LD;

Sharon Butterworth, of Bourne Street, Netherfield – Lab;

Advertisement

Advertisement

Jim Heath, address in Gedling area – LD;

Cleon Nelson, of Ashe Close, Arnold – Lab;

Sue Pickering, of Regina Crescent, Ravenshead – Con;

Martin Smith, of Main Road, Ravenshead – Con;

Advertisement

Advertisement

John Sutherland, address in Gedling area – LD;

Carol Wright, of Swinton Rise, Ravenshead – Lab.

Key:

AI – Ashfield Independents working all-year round;

Advertisement

Advertisement

AIH – Ashfield Independents Putting Hucknall First;

BP – Breakthrough Party;

Con – Conservative Party;

Green – Green Party

Advertisement

Advertisement

Lab – Labour Party;

LabCo – Labour and Co-operative Party;

LD – Liberal Democrats;

NI – Nottingham Independents

Advertisement

Advertisement

NIB – Nottingham Independents putting Bulwell first