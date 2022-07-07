Boris Johnson to resign as Prime Minister

However, he will continue as Prime Minister until his successor is elected in the autumn.

Mr Johnson has been under increasing pressure to quit in recent days following recent controversies over ‘Partygate’ and the controversial appointment of Chris Pincher as deputy chief whip.

Boris Johnson is resigning as Prime Minister. Photo: Getty Images

With scores of Government ministers and a number of cabinet ministers resigning in the last 48 hours, Mr Johnson initially remained defiant and sacked one of his cabinet ministers, Michael Gove, after he publicly said Mr Johnson should go.

He also said that the mandate he had been given when winning the 2019 general election was reason enough for staying.

But this morning, Mr Johnson has bowed to the inevitable and will now leave No.10.