Hucknall councillor and Nottinghamshire County Council leader both join calls for Boris Johnson to resign

Pressure has been growing on the Prime Minister after a series of high-profile resignations.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak and Health Secretary Sajid Javid both resigned within minutes of each other on Tuesday evening, followed by a spate of ministers today, saying they had lost confidence in Mr Johnson.

The Dispatch has contacted Hucknall MP Mark Spencer, a cabinet minister and Leader of the House of Commons, to ascertain his position.

Hucknall councillor Lee Waters (top left) and Nottinghamshire County Council leader Ben Bradley MP (top right) have both called for Prime Minister Boris Johnson (bottom left) to resign. Hucknall MP Mark Spencer (bottom right) has not spoken on the issue but remains a cabinet minister

Mr Spencer has so far not replied or posted any comment on social media.

He is, however, a loyal supporter of Mr Johnson and the BBC News website says he is remaining in his post.

Coun Waters, however, criticised Mr Spencer for his silence.

He said: “Whilst I have watched events in Downing Street with despair, it’s clear that Boris Johnson is on his way out.

"This couldn’t come a day sooner.

“We are living in a cost of living crisis that the Government have been paying scant attention to.

"We have a record number of children claiming free school meals in Hucknall with residents after resident complaining about being on the breadline.

“Hucknall’s MP Mark Spencer has been silent on every single issue facing our residents, not replying to questions from local people and the media.

"The only thing he’s not been silent on is his backing for Boris Johnson.

“We await Mark Spencer’s views on this as he has so far backed Mr Johnson unequivocally despite everything he has done.

Meanwhile Coun Bradley – also Mansfield’s MP – said: “I've obviously wanted to wait, and to listen, and to come to the right conclusion, but I'm afraid – though it pains me as I have always supported him – this can't continue.

“Government can't just grind to a halt like this.

"It is not feasible to continue after 32 resignations in 24 hours.”

Ashfield MP Lee Anderson, a former Mr Johnson loyalist, also announced he had withdrawn his support for the Prime Minister.

Mr Anderson said he shared the news ‘with a heavy heart’, saying his position had changed after controversy relating to Tamworth MP Chris Pincher.

Mr Pincher resigned from his post as deputy chief whip last week after he was accused of groping two men in a private members’ club.

On Tuesday it was confirmed Mr Johnson was previously told about an investigation into Mr Pincher’s inappropriate behaviour in 2019.

This followed repeated initial statements from Number 10 that Mr Johnson was unaware of specific allegations against his former deputy chief whip when he appointed him.

Mr Johnson has since apologised.