Bulwell Bogs and Market Place improvements outlined in £20m levelling up plan
Nottingham City Council is about to formally accept the Government levelling up cash, which was awarded in November, and has released more detailed plans on how it will be used.
Money will be spent in the market square, Bulwell Bogs and the town centre to address ‘prolonged under-investment’.
It’s hoped the funding will build on the market town’s strengths by improving leisure, showcasing local history, connecting transport hubs and promoting pride in the area.
Bulwell Bogs, a green space around the River Leen, will get improved wet and dry play activity areas, and will be made more accessible.
The Environment Agency will be consulted on the river area could be improved.
Historic shopfronts around the town will be restored to showcase the town’s heritage.
The marketplace will be resurfaced and extra space for stalls created.
There will also be better power supplies to help both the market and other events which could be held in the area.
A host of other improvements will be made to the town centre streets, making it easier to get between the high street, Bulwell Bogs, tram and bus stations and the market place.
This includes the refurbishment of the bus centre’s public toilets, which are owned by the city council.
A report which will go before the council’s executive committee on May 21 highlights the need for spending in the area.
It said: “Bulwell has had limited investment and reduced economic activity and is underperforming in comparison to the rest of the city area and is significantly below national averages in deprivation.”
The money was awarded in the third round of levelling up cash in November.
However, Nottingham’s Broadmarsh area missed out for the third time.
Coun David Mellen (Lab), council leader at the time, said: “Bulwell town centre is an important part of the city which serves several communities and we welcome this much-needed investment.
“However, it’s a big disappointment that the site of the former Broadmarsh shopping centre has once again been left out.
“It’s one of the most significant city centre development sites anywhere in the UK which would bring major benefits to local people including up to 1,000 new homes and more than 6,000 jobs.”