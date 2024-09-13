Bulwell MP vows Government will ramp up building safety schemes in wake of Grenfell report

Bulwell MP Alex Norris (Lab) says the Government will accelerate schemes to improve buiding safety in the wake of the damning report into the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

The Grenfell Tower fire that killed 72 people in 2017 was the result of a chain of failures by Governments, ‘dishonest’ companies and a lack of strategy by the fire service, a final report of the six-year public inquiry has concluded.

The report was published at the start of the month and Mr Norris, posting on X (formerly Twitter) said: “Too many buildings in the UK still have unsafe cladding.

"This Government will be accelerating efforts bring remaining buildings into remediation schemes to ensure safety for all residents.”

He also spoke on the subject during a debate on the safety of buildings in the House of Commons, during which he again apologised on behalf of the Government to the victims’ families.

He said: “This has been an important debate on the safety of residential buildings and, more importantly, the safety of residents that call those buildings home.

"The final report of the Grenfell Tower Inquiry sets out appalling failures of industry and of successive Governments.

"As my right honourable friend the Prime Minister set out in his statement to the House, we, on behalf of the State, apologise to each and everyone of those bereaved families, the survivors and the immediate Grenfell community.

"We will demand responsibility for building safety, responsibility from this Government and responsibility across industry.

"Too many buildings still have unsafe cladding and the pace of remidiation has been too slow.

"Like many colleagues in this House, I was in this chamber those seven years ago and I think if we’d said to ourselves then that seven years later, we would still be in the situation we are now, I think we would consider that we’d failed and that is very much the case and this Government intends to address that failure.

“Too many buildings, as I say, still have that unsafe cladding and the funding is there, there is no excuse for a building owner not to enter a cladding scheme that they are eligible for.

"And we will be accelerating efforts to bring all remaining into remidiation schemes and will empower regulators and local authorities to act, including considering new legislation.”