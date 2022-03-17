Bulwell pavements to be resurfaced as part of £900,000 council improvement plans

Bestwood, Basford and St Ann’s will also be part of the scheme.

Nottingham City councillors will be asked to approve £903,800 for works including resurfacing, new cycle racks and the installation of bollards.

The funds will come from the Government Local Transport Plan Fund (LTP) of which the council received £1.25 million for 2021-22.

Pavements in Bulwell are set to be resurfaced as part of a £900,000 improvement scheme from the city council. Photo: Google

If approved, the plans will see works including treatments for footpaths in Bestwood, resurfacing of footpaths in Bulwell, new street trees in Basford and footpath patching in St Ann’s.

The grant ‘supports the delivery of statutory highways maintenance, traffic, and road safety schemes’.

The council also contributes £300,000 towards the annual sum from its general fund.

Council documents state: “Prioritisation for schemes is based on a combination of technical advice from officers supported by engagement and local knowledge from ward members.

“It is to be noted that the engagement with ward members is valuable element of the prioritisation process and it is the clear intention that this would also form part of the process in future years.”

Schemes are proposed by officers and councillors are able to propose ideas based on the knowledge of their ward.

Further road improvements will also be put in place elsewhere in the city this year after the authority won a bid Levelling Up Fund bid which will be used to improve the condition of pavements, roads, and cycle ways to make sustainable travel a more attractive option.