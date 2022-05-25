Bulwell to benefit from new licensing scheme approved to support private rented housing improvements in Nottingham

Selective licensing requires all landlords to licence any privately rented property they have within a designated area.

The SLS allows the council to make sure licensed rented homes meet certain conditions, that they are safe, well managed and that the landlord is a ’fit and proper person.’

The plans are for a brand new SLS and not a renewal of the first scheme introduced in August 2018.

Bulwell will be one of the areas to benefit from the new council licensing scheme

This is because each licensing scheme can run for up to five years, then evidence needs to be gathered and presented again to confirm whether another scheme meets one or more of the conditions of the Housing Act 2004 and Government guidance.

This new SLS would continue the important work already carried out during the first scheme to make sure that privately rented homes are safer, suitable for tenants to live in and that they are managed effectively.

The council believes a new SLS should be considered for a large area of the city including Bulwell, St Ann’s, The Meadows, Hyson Green, Radford, Forest Fields and Lenton.

Key factors the scheme would be based on include significant or persistent problems caused by anti-social behaviour, poor property conditions and high levels of deprivation and crime.

A second SLS would enable the council to not only support landlords in making sure that their properties meet certain standards, but also help to improve and tackle key issues, as well as improving the overall health and wellbeing of tenants due to improved housing conditions.

It is anticipated that the cost of the licence would be £820 for five years with a proposed fee of £630 for accredited landlords.

There are also recommendations to introduce a higher fee for less compliant landlords of £1,110.

There is also a proposed block licence for certain blocks of flats – these fees would be £1,840 standard fee, £1,125 accredited fee and a £2,295 less compliant fee.

As with the first scheme, the council would not be allowed to make any surplus on the scheme and all revenue from the licence fees would only be used to cover the cost of administering the scheme.

Coun Toby Neal (Lab), portfolio holder for housing and human resources at the council, said: “People renting privately have a right to expect a decent standard of accommodation.

"The impact of poor quality and badly managed accommodation can be very negative on the tenants.

"The local neighbourhood also suffers because of poorly managed properties and the crime and anti-social behaviour that can follow.

“Selective licensing works to tackle poor housing conditions and poor management and to drive up standards in the private rented sector.

“More work is needed to support landlords to comply with their responsibilities and it is important that standards are maintained.”

A consultation on the new SLS will take place with tenants, residents, landlords and other interested parties from May 30 until August 21.