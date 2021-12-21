This is all part of Ashfield District Council’s efforts to assist residents to get rid of their Christmas waste.

On the first general waste collection after Christmas (w/c December 27), the council will be collecting an additional bag of general waste to help with waste this festive season.

Please leave the extra bag alongside your red lidded bin.

Coun Lee Waters is urging everyone to take advantage of the council's offer and add an extra bag of rubbish to your next collection after Christmas

Coun Lee Waters (Ash Ind), who represents Hucknall North, said, “This is all part of the council’s efforts to help residents get rid of their Christmas waste.

"Throughout Covid, the council has done everything possible to help the residents of Hucknall get rid of their waste.

"We were the only council in Nottinghamshire to have maintained a full bin collection services throughout successive lockdowns.

"We also enhanced our services with the Big Ashfield Spring Clean – offering free bulky waste collections and sent extra bin lorries across Hucknall to collect rubbish.

"We are proud as a council to be continuing to help residents.

"We all know what it’s like with extra rubbish at Christmas with extra wrapping paper and boxes, so please take advantage of this scheme.