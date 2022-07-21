In 2021, the council was awarded £18 million from the Government’s Levelling Up fund to improve streets and local town centres, and make walking and cycling easier and safer.

The money will be used to make some exciting changes in the next two years, with the biggest chunk of money going to the Streets for People programme.

The funding will be split between each ward, with areas most in need getting more funding.

More cycle-friendly infrastructure will be part of the programme. Photo: Tracey Whitefoot

The works have been identified by local people and prioritised by ward councillors, and are due to be completed by March 2024.

As part of the programme transport teams will be:

Upgrading pavements and walkways to make them safer, especially taking into consideration the needs of older people and those with less mobility. Making repairs to roads and cycle paths to help improve traffic flow and safety, across all 20 council wards. Adding cycle paths and other cycling infrastructure to help cyclists get around safely and quickly and encourage more people to choose cycling for short journeys. Adding green spaces and trees, making neighbourhoods nicer places to be for people and pollinators

The council added it would be using local people and businesses as much as possible to do this work, making sure much of the money being invested stays in the local economy benefiting Nottingham people.

Coun Audra Wynter (Lab), portfolio holder for highways, transport and parks said: “I’m delighted that we’re getting started on developing these improvements to our make our local neighbourhoods and streets safer, following close discussion with local people and ward councillors.

“We want Nottingham to be an inclusive city where people freely choose to walk, cycle, and use public transport.

“The improvements to our local streets will make it easier and safer to choose walking and cycling for short trips, improve air quality, and reduce carbon emissions from transport.

"This will help us to strike a balance between cars, and roads where people live and children play and walk to school, and contribute towards our carbon neutral 2028 goal.