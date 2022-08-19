Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), was reacting after Mr Spencer, as reported in the Dispatch online, hailed a ‘victory for people power’ following the Independents’ announcement that they were intending to scrap proposals to build 3,000 homes on green belt land at Whyburn Farm from the draft local plan.

Mr Spencer said the Independents had been ‘forced into a humiliating u-turn’ by the pressure of the ‘overwhelming public backlash’

And he also rubbished the Independents’ claims that they were only building on green belt to meet Government housing targets..

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland says his party will not take lessons from Hucknall MP Mark Spencer

Coun Zadrozny-Bland said: “The comments from Mr Spencer are a desperate attempt to whitewash the abject failure he has been as a representative of Hucknall.

"His tenure has been an unmitigated disaster.

"He has been silent on almost every issue that Hucknall residents face including on rising crime, the cost of living and the pot-holes his party are responsible for.

"In fact, the only thing he has been vocal on recently is his unedifying support for Boris Johnson.

“We will take no lessons from the worst representative Hucknall has ever had.

“Mr Spencer held one of the highest offices in Government but failed to speak out to get them to drop the enormous housing target the Conservatives foisted upon Ashfield.

"He wouldn’t even stop his Tory pals at County Hall from building a massive housing estate and council office block at Top Wighay Farm – he is all hot air, but never speaks out when it matters.

“Frankly, it’s embarrassing that he doesn’t understand what a consultation is.

"A consultation is where you ask for an opinion, listen and make changes.

"That’s what we have done.

"We know the Tories don’t listen but I thought at least he would understand the process.

“The truth is the Conservatives liked extra building in Hucknall – it was their Government who forced such enormous housing numbers on our communities.

Coun Zadrozny-Bland also responded to criticism from Conservative councillor Chris Baron in the Dispatch online, who said Whyburn Farm should never have been included in the Independents’ local plan in the first place and accused them of ‘continuing to mislead the Hucknall electorate’.

Coun Zadrozny-Bland said: “Chris Baron was quoted in the press saying ‘if the Government say 8,000 houses are needed in Ashfield, you still need to find them.’

“This proves that their 11th-hour mudslinging is nothing more political point-scoring and frankly Hucknall residents can see straight through them.

"This is why the Conservatives lost every Hucknall county council seat at the last election.

“I sincerely hope Mr Spencer can be bothered to take part in the consultation and support the recommendations to Government, to protect Whyburn Farm, something he has failed to do previously.

“Empty vessels make the most noise.

"This could be the last and only good deed Mark Spencer makes for Hucknall residents before he loses his seat at the next general election.