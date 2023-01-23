Coun Jason Zadrozny, council leader, said: “We’re disappointed, of course, that the Government didn’t share our ambition for Hucknall.”

But he added that the council would ‘regroup and bid again’,

Advertisement

The council had previously received £62 million for Sutton and Kirkby in the Towns Fund and a further £6m for Sutton in Future High Streets cash.

An artist's impression of how the revatilised Hucknall town centre might look if it was to get levelling up funding

Coun Lee Waters, who represents Hucknall at both district and county level, also confirmed the authority would bid again for Hucknall funding but would would await feedback from ministers first about why the latest bid was declined.

He said: “This was an excellent bid.

Advertisement

“Our ambitious plans for Hucknall remain and while we are obviously disappointed, we will wait for feedback from the Government.

“We will regroup, listen to the feedback and go again in round three.”

Advertisement

The council had bid for £11m for the revitalisation of Hucknall town centre – having cut the final bid from the originally-planned £20m on the advice the lower number had a better chance of success – but to no avail.

Advertisement

The Hucknall bid was planned to ‘turbo-charge’ the town centre by focusing on transport connectivity, heritage, skills and economic regeneration.

It included plans to create a ‘future-proof workforce’, support shopfront improvements and expand Hucknall’s outdoor markets.

Advertisement

The town’s heritage could also have been celebrated with a new visitor experience at Hucknall Parish Church focusing on famous Hucknall residents.

The funding was also planned for shopfront improvement grants, start-up grants and public space improvements near the Arc Cinema.

Advertisement

And the council had outlined plans for a new 3G sports pitch, a new Hucknall-focused app and improved town centre transport.

There was also disappointment for Labour-run Nottingham Council as its bid for £20 million to revitalise Bulwell town centre failed, as did bids of £20m to redevelop Broadmarsh and the Island Quarter in the city.

Advertisement

Coun David Mellen, council leader, said the authority ‘would probably resubmit’ in terms of bidding for the Broadmarsh redevelopment.