Green light for £1 billion devolution deal for Nottinghamshire

Powers and budgets would be devolved from central government to the new authority, which will be led by a directly-elected mayor – with an investment fund of more than £1 billion over the next 30 years designed ‘to help boost employment, families, and schools in the area’.

Levelling Up Secretary Greg Clark will sign the deal, pledging a new £38 million per year investment fund over three decades

He said: “The East Midlands is renowned for its economic dynamism and has the potential to lead the Britain’s economy of the future.

Coun Ben Bradley MP, Nottinghamshire County Council leader.

“I believe the East Midlands should have the powers and devolved budgets other areas in Britain have been benefitting from and am thrilled to be able to bring that about.

“Taking decisions out of Whitehall and putting them back in the hands of local people is foundational to levelling up and this deal does that.”

In addition to the funding being under local control, the new authority will be given control over the core adult education budget, to boost skills, as well as the ability to increase control over transport infrastructure.

The new mayor will also be granted powers to drive regeneration, with compulsory purchase powers and the ability to designate development areas and establish development corporations to promote growth and build homes.

The authority will also be granted control of more than £17m of additional funding for building homes on brownfield land in 2024/25.

The move has been welcomed by council leaders, including Coun Ben Bradley MP (Con) and Nottinghamshire County Council leader, who has long campaigned for the deal.

In a joint statement, Coun Bradley, Coun David Mellen (Lab), Nottingham City Council, Coun Chris Poulter (Con), Derby City Council leader and Coun Barry Lewis (Con), Derbyshire County Council leader, said: “We welcome the £1.14 billion devolution deal from the Government on offer for our region, it’s fantastic news.

“We want to make the most of every penny so this can be used to make a real difference to people’s lives.

“We have all fought for a fairer share for our cities and counties and a bigger voice for our area, to give us the clout and the influence we deserve, and to help us live up to our full potential.

“This deal would help make that a reality, creating more and better jobs through greater investment in our area, with increased economic growth, better transport, housing, skills training, and an enhanced greener environment, as we move towards being carbon neutral.

"These are what we all want to see, and we will work together for the common good of the East Midlands.

“We haven’t always had the same level of funding or influence as other areas, which has held us back.

"This is a golden opportunity to change that and put the power to do so in our own hands.

“There is a lot still to be agreed and this is the beginning of the journey, not the end.

"We’re determined to build on this deal over time, as other areas have done.”