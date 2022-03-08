Councillor leading team behind new Hucknall swimming pool project hailed on International Women's Day

Coun Rachel Madden’s (Ash Ind) leisure department has overseen significant investment in leisure services across the district, including the brand new second pool at Hucknall Leisure Centre.

Coun Madden said, “Women really deliver for Ashfield and I’m pleased to be one of them making a positive difference.

"International Women’s Day is an important occasion and it’s important to mark how far society has come.”

Coun Rachel Madden has been praised as part of Ashfield District Council's marking of International Women's Day

The council has used the day to highlight the huge contribution of women at the authority.

Chief executive Theresa Hodgkinson has been praised, alongside other senior officers and female staff.

Council deputy leader Coun Helen-Ann Smith’s (Ash Ind) community protection team has just won £500,000 Safer Streets’ funding and anti-social behaviour has gone down 23 per cent compared to last year.

And Coun Samantha Deakin’s team delivered a double-digit reduction in fly-tipping last year and dramatically improved play parks and open spaces, as well as an even bigger Big Spring Clean this year.

Coun Smith said, “It is important to mark International Women’s Day by recognising the role that women play at Ashfield District Council.

"Our chief executive Theresa Hodgkinson, leads the most successful council regeneration team in the country.

"We are also the most innovative council in the UK.