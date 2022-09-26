Disgraced Ashfield councillor Tom Hollis speaks out after conviction leads to dismissal as deputy council leader

Coun Hollis, 29, was found guilty of harassment without violence and careless driving last week after two separate trials over four days at Nottingham Magistrates’ Court.

He will be sentenced next month.

Coun Jason Zadrozny-Bland (Ash Ind), council leader, has since dismissed him from the positions of deputy leader of Ashfield District Council and the authority’s cabinet member for housing.

Coun Hollis says he has not made any final decisions over his future

However, Coun Hollis remains an elected councillor for Huthwaite and Brierley on Ashfield District Council and for Sutton West on Nottinghamshire County Council.

He has not directly indicated any plans to resign.

He also continues to represent the Ashfield Independents and has not had the party whip removed.

He revealed no decision has been made on whether he will continue as a politician beyond his current terms in office.

His seat in Huthwaite and Brierley will be up for election in May 2023 as part of wider Ashfield polls, and he says he is taking the next few weeks to decide whether to stand again.

He is also unsure whether he will attend council meetings throughout the coming weeks, fearing his guilty verdicts will be a ‘distraction’.

He told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I’m going to stick to my constituency work for a couple of weeks.

“I probably won’t be attending meetings either because I will be a distraction.

"I will be considering where I want to go in the future during this time.

“I need to think about where I want to go moving forwards.

"I care about what I do and I’m upset about losing the deputy leadership, but I understand actions do have consequences.

“With regards to whether I remain as a councillor, I need to think about where I go from here and have a few weeks to clear my head.”

Coun Hollis’ term at County Hall is not up until May 2025.

Unless he steps down from either elected role, it is unlikely he could be removed from these positions through any other situation than an election.

However, Coun Zadrozny-Bland has revealed he does not yet know whether he would allow the disgraced councillor to represent the Ashfield Independents at an election.

When asked if he’d allow Coun Hollis to stand as an Ashfield Independent candidate next May, he told the Local Democracy Reporting Service: “I don’t know.

“We’ve got to wait for sentencing.

"Whether to keep Tom on is also bigger than just me.

"As much as people like to think I’m the body and soul, the Ashfield Independents are a bigger party than me.

“We’ve got 800 or so members, it’s a decision that will be weighed up after sentencing and whether Tom still wants to do that.

“He’s been found guilty, he’s obviously going to serve his punishment and he’s lost the deputy leadership.

"He’s lost money and a position of authority, and I always think people should have a chance for rehabilitation.