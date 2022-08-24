As the Dispatch reported earlier this year, proposals were initially put forward for 130 new houses at Misk Hills on land off Common Lane in the town – but this has now come down to 100.

Aldergate Property Group, the group behind the proposals, said at the time, the project will also include improvements to biodiversity and green infrastructre at the site.

But green belt campaigners, already fed up with proposed development around the town, are fiercely opposed to the plans and many have registered objections against the application on the council’s planning portal.

Proposals for 100 houses on Misk Hills at Common Lane in Hucknall are still to be heard by the planning committee. Photo: Google

The news last week that the ruling Ashfield Independents at Ashfield District Council are planning to scrap proposals to build 3,000 homes on green belt at Whyburn Farm has brought Misk Hills back into public focus again.

Some campaigners have expressed concerns that Whyburn being saved would come at Misk Hills’ expense.

But Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors say they remain committed to opposing any development on the Misk Hills site.

Coun Dave Shaw (Ash Ind) who represents Hucknall North on the district council, said: “We are still awaiting a date for the application to build 100 houses on land off Common Lane in Hucknall to be put before the planning committee.

"This was called in for further scrutiny by Ashfield Independent councillors at the end of June.

"It is frustrating that this application has not been heard yet but those are the rules as set out by Government.

"Residents are up in arms about this and rightly so.

“Ashfield Independent councillors have all formally objected to the application for various reasons including the loss of historical, green belt land linked to Lord Byron and DH Lawrence.

"Building on this land amounts to environmental vandalism and we will be opposing this application at the planning committee whenever that may be.

"We have made a strong case, using proper planning law, against these 100 houses.

"We are confident that the land will be saved, just as it will be at Whyburn Farm.”

To view and comment on the application, click here.