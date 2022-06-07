Fresh plans for Hucknall dental practice extension submitted to the council

The large two and three-storey extension currently built on the rear of the Family Dental Centre on Portland Road has been ruled illegal after it was built without full planning permission.

Following a ruling by the National Planning Inspectorate, the dental practice owners were told to demolish the whole extension.

However, at a meeting of the council’s planning committee on April 13, officers revealed that dialogue between the council and the practice was underway over a new proposal.

Fresh plans have been put forward for an extension to the Family Dental Centre on Portland Road. Photo: Google

And now, plans for a two-storey extension to the building, with no controversial third storey, have now been submitted.

This sees the dental practice return to the plans it first put forward when it first talked about extending the building back in 2018.

Planning permission was originally granted for those propoals by the council’s planning committee, but the applicant then submitted new plans to the council last year for a two and three-storey extension.

However, before permission had been granted, builders began building the new third storey, causing anger to residents on neighbouring Bolsover Street who objected to the project as the third storey overlooked their gardens and took away their privacy.

The council subsequently refused permission for the third storey and issued an enforcement notice ordering the work to stop and the extension be removed.

But work continued as the applicants behind the scheme appealed to the National Planning Inspectorate.

The Inspectorate visited the site earlier this year and ruled in favour of the council and ordered the dental practice to ‘demolish and remove all parts of the two and three storey extension, remove all resultant debris and materials arising from the land and reinstate the land to its former form and appearance’.

The inspectorate also said the consent for the original two-storey application had now also expired, meaning the whole extension had to come down.