Government confirms Hucknall's £9.2m levelling up cash faces consultation but Bulwell's £20m is safe

The Government has confirmed that Hucknall’s £9.2m levelling up funding is under consultation but earlier awards to the likes of Bulwell, Sutton and Kirkby are safe.

The reason for this, the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG), said, is because projects funded through roudn one to round three of the levelling up funding awards are unaffected as they were not awarded in this year’s spring budget.

That means, Sutton, Kirkby and Bulwell are all unaffected by the new plans to consult of whether to withdraw funding awarded by the former Conservative Government during this year’s spring budget, following the new Labour Government’s Budget this week.

An MHCLG spokesperson said: “Growth is the number one priority of this Government, which is why over £3 billion of investment in local growth was confirmed for next year in the Budget.

Hucknall's levelling up funding is subject to consultation as it was the only local one announed in the spring budget, Photo: Google

“This Government inherited £22 billion of unfunded spending commitments, and we have therefore been forced to make the difficult decision to review these previously announced projects.”

“In the Budget, the Government prioritised investment which will help deliver the growth mission, and this has required difficult choices – focusing investment towards projects and programmes that most directly support our core priorities.

“The Government has opened a consultation into the following projects, the first of which affects the Hucknall funding award:

“To recognise the importance of understanding the views and impact on those affected before reaching a final decision, we have started the process of consulting potential recipients, to understand the financial, strategic and community impacts which withdrawing this funding would have.

"Ministers will confirm the outcome of this process in due course.

“Projects funded through round one to round three of the Levelling Up Fund remain unaffected.

"We are investing over £3 billion in local growth in 2025-26, including continuing with the UKSPF for a further transitional year, and continuing with Levelling Up Fund projects which will support regeneration in some of the most deprived areas of the country such as Blackpool, Oldham and Glasgow City.”

Speaking specifically on the Hucknall funding, a Labour spokesperson said: “The projects that are now under consultation are ones that were announced in the Spring Budget earlier this year by the Tories – including the Hucknall funding.

"No money was ever assigned to this fund by the previous Conservative Government.

"They made promises they can’t keep and never set any cash aside.

"To reiterate, the Labour Government will hold a consultation before making any final decisions.”

This was backed up by Ashfield Council, which also confirmed that no levelling up money for the Hucknall programme had been released to the authority.

Hucknall Ashfield Independent councillors have criticised the decision to put Hucknall’s award under threat of being withdrawn and have started a petition calling for it to be retained which they intend to present to the Government as part of the consultation.

To sign the petition, visit https://chng.it/PgTknsZS4b