Government to learn from Nottingham as it plans for more publicly-owned buses

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The new Labour Government will ‘learn lessons’ from bus operator Nottingham City Transport (NCT) as it looks to bring public transport under greater public control, a minister says.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Hucknall Dispatch, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Simon Lightwood MP (Lab), under-secretary of state for transport, visited Nottingham on July 18 to learn from NCT about how best to expand this model across the country.

The Government says a ‘Better Buses Bill’ will deliver Labour’s manifesto pledge to reform bus services in England, through new powers for local leaders to franchise bus services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Restrictions on the creation of new publicly-owned bus operators could also be lifted under the Bill.

Simon Lightwood MP visited Nottingham to look at how NCT operates. Photo: Submitted

NCT is today under public ownership and provides a dividend to Nottingham City Council, with any profits put back into council services.

Mr Lightwood said: “It has been a fantastic visit to NCT , I think it is an exemplar when it comes to municipal bus companies.

“I wanted to learn the lessons from NCT so we can look at how we can expand that across the country and build upon the success.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Coun Neghat Khan (Lab), council leader, added: “He’s seen the best of the best here in Nottingham.

“While I was talking to the minister he heard about how NCT has won UK Bus Operator of the Year five times, about the satisfaction rates, and if you are going to put this out elsewhere in the country then Nottingham is the best place to build on NCT with their record.”

Under the former Conservative Government, the Department for Transport (DfT) has also been funding a £2 cap on thousands of single bus journeys across the country to help with the ongoing cost of living crisis.

It has been extended on numerous occasions and will now run until December 2024.

However, trams have been left out of that deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Hesketh, chief executive officer of Tramlink, the group of companies behind network operator Nottingham Express Transit (NET), previously said: “When they start giving out cash to support public transport, it’ll either get put into trains or buses.

“But none of it has come to tram at all, not just in Nottingham but every light rail system in the country is now competing with the £2 bus fare, which is very difficult.”

Coun Khan said she had raised the issue with Mr Lightwood and said: “We believe in integrated networks, so if you use the Robin Hood card you can’t get the same discount, it will cost you more, so we did say that.

"But the minister has not made any commitments on that because they want to make sure any commitments they make are funded.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Asked if a similar fare cap was on the Government’s agenda, Mr Lightwood said he would ‘look at all options’.

He added: “Affordability of public transport is critical, we are looking very carefully at the results of that £2 cap.

“We will be looking at whether or not that is the best vehicle for the future to make sure that public transport is affordable, but also because people can rely upon services.”