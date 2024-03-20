How much will every Hucknall and Bulwell resident's council tax bill will go up by?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Inflation and the rising costs of services have been key worries for public bodies as they approved their budgets for the next financial year.

Exactly how much extra you will pay depends on where you live.

For Hucknall residents, Nottinghamshire Council takes around 75 per cent of the bill, while roughly another 10 per cent goes to Ashfield Council for the services it provides.

Ashfield Council raised it's council tax by 2.94 per cent - just under the permitted maximum amount. Photo: Submitted

For Bulwell and Highbury Vale, residents, Nottingham City Council takes 85 per cent of their council tax bill as it is a ‘unitary’ council which provides all services for that area.

Nottinghamshire Police and Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service make up the remaining 15 per cent of every household’s bill.

Unitary councils like Nottingham are typically allowed to raise council tax by up to 4.99 per cent without a referendum.

This was widely expected given the council’s dire financial situation – it effectively declared bankruptcy in November.

There was concern the council would ask permission for an above-limit increase, but in the end the final budget kept it to a 4.99 per cent increase – a total of £1,436 per year for a band A property.

The county council, which was also permitted a 4.99 per cent increase, opted for a slightly lower 4.84 per cent rise.

A band A property would pay an extra £55 for a total of £1,204.

Ashfield Council was permitted a rise of 2.99 per cent as a lower-tier authority.

The council, controlled by the Ashfield Independents, approved a rise of 2.94 per cent, leaving a band A home paying £138.09.

Residents in band A will pay a total of £188 towards funding Nottinghamshire Police after a 4.8 per cent rise was agreed.

Police and Crime Commissioner Caroline Henry (Con) said the public would be willing to pay more to keep the force well funded.

Residents in band A will pay £61 to fund the county’s fire and rescue services over the next year.